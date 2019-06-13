  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child Falls, child injured, San Francisco, San Francisco News

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 5-year-old boy survived a fall from a third-story apartment in San Francisco’s Mission District late Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The case was reported at 4:39 p.m. at a building in the 300 block of 14th Street.

The boy fell from an open window at the apartment onto the pavement, and medics were already treating him when officers arrived at the scene, San Francisco police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said.

The injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but Rueca said Thursday morning that the boy is now expected to survive.

More details about the case were not immediately available from police.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s