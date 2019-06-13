SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 5-year-old boy survived a fall from a third-story apartment in San Francisco’s Mission District late Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The case was reported at 4:39 p.m. at a building in the 300 block of 14th Street.
The boy fell from an open window at the apartment onto the pavement, and medics were already treating him when officers arrived at the scene, San Francisco police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said.
The injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but Rueca said Thursday morning that the boy is now expected to survive.
More details about the case were not immediately available from police.
