SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate has passed a $214.8 billion budget. That sends it next to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
The budget includes money to give taxpayer-funded health insurance to some low-income adults living in the country illegally. It authorizes $2.4 billion in spending to address the state’s housing and homelessness crisis. And it bolsters the state’s top firefighting agency following the most devastating wildfire season in state history.
Democratic Senate leader Toni Atkins calls it the best state budget in 20 years. She says it’s a “luxury” for lawmakers to be flush enough with cash to spend and save more.
Newsom has 12 days to review the bill and is likely to sign it.
