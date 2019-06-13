CONCORD (CBS SF) – A fire that burned three recreational vehicles and grass near Buchanan Field Airport in Concord on Thursday afternoon has been knocked down, a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman said.

Firefighters responded at 1:12 p.m. to the fire reported in a RV storage lot near Solano Way and state Highway 4 near the airport, fire district spokesman Steve Hill said.

The fire damaged three RVs and spread to nearby grass, but crews were able to contain and knock down the fire by about 1:30 p.m., Hill said.

Smoke from the fire was visible from the highway and city streets.

No injuries were reported, Hill said.

RV fire off Solano Way in Concord knocked down, with fire controlled to area immediately around storage lot. Several RVs, trailers and other vehicles damaged or destroyed. Mopping up. Solana Way remains closed south of Hwy 4. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/pkoJkkl3Uo — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 13, 2019

