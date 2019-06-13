



(CBS SF) — With the clock winding down to the final game at Oakland’s legendary Oracle Arena, tickets prices were soaring for a chance to watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

According to sports business writer Darren Rovell, one fan had paid $69,287.21 each for a pair of court-side seats. A tidy sum believed to be the largest ever paid for a pair of Final tickets in NBA history.

On the Warriors section on the StubHub/NBA website, the cheapest nosebleed seat was listed at $502.55. There were still 30 courtside seats for sale ranging in price from $52,702 to $16,625.

Seats in the lower bowl of Oracle were selling at prices beginning at nearly $1,000.

If you want to watch the historic last Steph Curry final pre-game 3-point heave from the tunnel leading to the Warriors lockerroom, it will cost you $48,512 for a single ticket in section AA.

Meanwhile, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s charity auction of two tickets to watch the game from the city of Oakland’s suite at Oracle closed out bidding on Thursday with the highest bid made of $7,200. The money now will be donated to the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

Schaaf previously donated one ticket to Game 4 that was auctioned off and raised $7,600 for the Oakland Promise initiative to send Oakland children to and through college.