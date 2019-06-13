Filed Under:Grace Kelly, New Zealand, San Jose, song

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – While it has long been associated with the Dionne Warwick hit “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” there’s a new song about the South Bay city.

The pop-country tune was written and performed by a 16-year-old New Zealand songwriter Grace Kelly.

Still from Grace Kelly’s “San Jose” song video (Visit San Jose)

She moved to San Jose at age eight when her father relocated to the Silicon Valley for work.

The Mercury News reports that the city’s marketing agency liked the catchy love letter to San Jose so much that they made a music video with Kelly to promote tourism.

Among other popular locales, the video features the San Jose Flea Market, a Sharks game at the SAP Center and Willow Glen.

It also showcases the city’s iconic murals and grassy foothills.

