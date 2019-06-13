SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A house fire in San Mateo on Thursday morning prompted the closure of several neighboring streets and an off-ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 101, police said.
The two-alarm fire was reported at 10:57 a.m. in the 1100 block of Norton Street.
Police are asking people to avoid the area while crews with the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department work to extinguish the blaze. Along with neighboring streets, the Kehoe Avenue off-ramp from northbound Highway 101 is closed.
Shortly after the police department tweeted about the fire, the San Mateo Fire Department confirmed that the house fire had been knocked down.
Locals are being asked to avoid the area as crews continued working on the fire. There was no word as to when the streets and nearby on-ramp would reopen.