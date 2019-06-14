  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:CA 84, CHP, Crash, Injury Accident, Sunol

SUNOL (CBS SF) — Authorities issued a severe traffic alert Friday afternoon following an injury accident on CA-84 east of I-680 in Sunol, according to CHP.

As of 3:17 p.m., CHP reports that the accident with injuries on CA-84 has blocked all lanes in both directions.

At 3:38 p.m., authorities said one-way traffic controls were in effect.

There was no word from authorities as to how many people were hurt or the severity of their injuries.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

