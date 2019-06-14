OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A judge on Thursday denied a prosecutor’s request to take an Oakland man accused of impersonating a police officer three times in the past month into custody, instead allowing him to go free on $5,000 bail, according to court records.

Sergio Taylor, 20, who has a previous conviction for impersonating an officer, was charged on June 5 with two misdemeanor counts of impersonating a police officer for incidents in San Leandro on June 1 and Berkeley on May 12.

But when Taylor was arraigned in Dublin on June 5, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Armando Cuellar released him on $30,000 bail. Last Sunday, four days after he was released, Taylor allegedly impersonated an officer again in Oakland.

Officer Gregory Palomo saw Taylor attempt to conduct a traffic stop on a citizen’s vehicle last Sunday by using a forward-facing blue-and-red flashing light on his 2013 charcoal gray Chevrolet Impala, Oakland police Officer Ryan Goodfellow wrote in a probable cause statement.

The citizen’s vehicle yielded to Taylor’s car but when Palomo made a U-turn to try to contact Taylor the suspect fled onto the freeway and Palomo was unable to catch up to him, Goodfellow said.

In a separate filing, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office filed a third misdemeanor impersonating an officer count against Taylor on Tuesday for the incident in Oakland.

A $20,000 arrest warranted was issued for Taylor and authorities later arrested him again and he was arraigned on the new charge at a hearing at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland on Thursday.

Court records indicate that Alameda County prosecutor Jason Quinn asked that Taylor be remanded into custody but Superior Court Judge Margaret Fukioka denied his motion and instead allowed him to be freed on $5,000 bail.

Taylor was scheduled to return to court on Friday to enter pleas in both of his cases.

San Leandro police officers who were assigned to patrol their city’s annual Cherry Festival arrested him on June 1 after they saw him wearing a K-9 unit police-style uniform with a duty belt, a Glock semi-automatic pistol replica, ammunition, a Taser stun gun and a German Shepherd dog, authorities said.

Authorities said officers recognized Taylor from an alert Berkeley police sent out to regional law enforcement agencies about his involvement in a May 12 incident at Kip’s Bar & Grill at 2439 Durant Ave. in their city.

Berkeley police said that in the incident in their city Taylor was wearing an imitation police uniform and waved a gun at people during efforts to clear the bar after a large fight.

Berkeley officers discovered that Taylor was prohibited from having a Taser or firearm because he had been convicted and put on 3 years’ probation in Alameda County following a December 2017 arrest in San Leandro.

In that case, Taylor impersonated a uniformed federal law enforcement officer while buying a used motorcycle from a man and paid with a fraudulent $10,000 check, according to court records.

