Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from last month and on Friday released surveillance images of the pair.
The suspects broke the front door to a business in the 500 block of Clement Street at 3:53 a.m. May 14, according to police.
The pair stole a large sum of money and assorted cigarette products, police said.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s tip line at 1 (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.