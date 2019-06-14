VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A library event in Vallejo featuring a drag queen on Friday drew an audience of about a hundred people as well as a small protest.

The “Drag Queen Story Time” was a first for the JFK Library.

Children and their parents showed up to hear a reading from a book called “Julian Is A Mermaid.”

Outside, four or five people from a group called the California Straight Pride Coalition stood with protest signs.

Friday’s storyteller said everyone has a right to their opinions.

“I understand that with any change there is going to be people who have concerns,” said storyteller Apple Adams. “And all I can really say is, I appreciate them being peaceful about it. And they have every right to think the way they do. And I have every right to think the way I do. And I am just really happy with the kind of turnout we had.”

Organizers from the Solano Pride Center say they are planning similar events soon.