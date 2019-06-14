SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Track problems near BART’s Bay Fair station Friday morning triggered major commute delays across the entire transit system, officials said.
Transit officials said the problem was discovered around 9:30 a.m. and had impacted service from Bay Fair in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City directions.
Passengers were struck on a San Francisco-bound train near the Bay Fair station and others took to social media to complain they were on stopped trains.
“We are responding to resolve this issue,” BART officials tweeted. “Train control and track crews are by Bay Fair to fix the equipment issue and restore service as soon as possible. Will update as we receive further information.”
BART officials tweeted at 10:23 a.m that some limited service has been established.
“We are establishing limited service toward Dublin and Warm Springs as crews work to fix the equipment issue on the track near Bay Fair,” transit officials tweeted. “We continue to have delays in both Dublin and Warm Springs directions.”
AC Transit is providing mutual aid on bus #10 between San Leandro, Bayfair, and Hayward.