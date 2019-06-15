Comments
Investigators believe the drowning was an accident and did not release information on what led to the incident.
ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A boy drowned Friday night in a swimming pool at an Antioch home, according to police.
Emergency crews and police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Francisco Way and began life-saving measures on the boy. The child was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The boy’s name and age have not been released.
