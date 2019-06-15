  • KPIX 5On Air

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A boy drowned Friday night in a swimming pool at an Antioch home, according to police.

Emergency crews and police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Francisco Way and began life-saving measures on the boy. The child was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The boy’s name and age have not been released.

Investigators believe the drowning was an accident and did not release information on what led to the incident.

