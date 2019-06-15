SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – A man serving a life sentence for the 1973 rape and murder of a 79-year woman has been denied parole, Santa Cruz County District Attorney Jeffrey Rossell announced Friday.

Wilfried Willie Brown, 62, was denied parole in a hearing held on June 6 at the San Quentin State Prison.

On Feb. 5, 1973, Brown, then 16 years old, was selling soap door-to-door and was inside Ida Stine’s home when he raped and murdered her.

Before ultimately drowning Stine, Brown also beat, burned and strangled his victim, and he left her body in a bathtub filled with scalding water, according to the district attorney’s office.

After trying to remove his fingerprints from inside the residence, he fled the home.

He was apprehended seven days later by the Capitola Police Department.

He was then charged, prosecuted and ultimately convicted of the crime and sentenced to prison on April 27, 1973.