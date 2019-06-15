MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — One person was struck and killed Saturday evening by a freight train in Martinez, authorities confirmed.
The accident occurred at about 6:20 p.m. on BNSF Railway tracks, company spokeswoman Lena Kent said. “It did not occur at a railroad crossing,” she said.
Kent said all train traffic on this route between Stockton and Richmond was stopped as investigators converged on the scene. No passenger trains use this route.
Martinez police referred all questions on the incident to BNSF.
In March 2014, a 14-year-old girl, Jenna Betti, was killed by a train near where the BNSF tracks cross Old Orchard Road in Martinez. A memorial near that spot continues to be maintained to this day.
