  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMTwo and a Half Men
    12:05 AMTwo and a Half Men
    12:35 AMFriends
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Martinez, Pedestrian Killed, Train Fatality, Train Hits Pedestrian
A person was struck and killed Saturday evening on the BNSF Railway tracks in Martinez

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — One person was struck and killed Saturday evening by a freight train in Martinez, authorities confirmed.

The accident occurred at about 6:20 p.m. on BNSF Railway tracks, company spokeswoman Lena Kent said. “It did not occur at a railroad crossing,” she said.

Kent said all train traffic on this route between Stockton and Richmond was stopped as investigators converged on the scene. No passenger trains use this route.

Martinez police referred all questions on the incident to BNSF.

In March 2014, a 14-year-old girl, Jenna Betti, was killed by a train near where the BNSF tracks cross Old Orchard Road in Martinez. A memorial near that spot continues to be maintained to this day.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s