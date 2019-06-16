



JAMESTOWN (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed into a lake after striking power lines in Jamestown in the heart of California’s Gold Country.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot was the only person on board when the plane hit the water nose first and sank Sunday at Lake Tulloch. The condition of the pilot wasn’t immediately known.

Plane crash: Eye witnesses report seeing the plane hit power lines before it entered the water nose first, and submerged quickly near the Poker Flat area of Lake Tulloch. pic.twitter.com/UKFMzt6AR6 — Tuolumne Co. Sheriff (@TuolumneSheriff) June 16, 2019

Officials said power was out in the area Sunday afternoon.

Calaveras, Tuolumne County deputies along with Cal Fire marine safety units are investigating the crash and have asked Poker Flat lakefront houses stay out of the area during the investigation.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene, helping with the search and rescue efforts.

