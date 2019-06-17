  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two men were injured in separate shootings in San Francisco on Friday evening and early Saturday morning, police said.

An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting reported at about 5:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Middle Point Road and Hare Street in the Hunters Point neighborhood, according to police.

A 25-year-old man then was shot at Broadway and Columbus Avenue in the city’s North Beach neighborhood at 1:08 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been made in either case and police have not released any information about the shooting suspects.

