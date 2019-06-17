  • KPIX 5On Air

By Don Ford
Filed Under:Alameda, Allie, Humpback Whale, Islais Creek, San Francisco, San Francisco News, wayward whale


SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A wayward whale which has been dubbed “Allie” for swimming around Alameda has left the area and may have been spotted across the Bay.

For nearly two weeks now, Allie the humpback whale has been seen around the waters over by the USS Hornet in Alameda. Since Friday, it seemed to have disappeared, until Monday.

The Marine Mammal Center says they believe a whale seen swimming in Islais Creek, an industrial channel just south of San Francisco’s Central Waterfront and Dogpatch neighborhood, is Allie from Alameda.

Video from Paul Furman who owns Bay Natives Nursery just down the street shows a whale breaching the surface next to large ships in Islais Creek Channel just east of the Illinois St. overpass.

Monday afternoon the whale seemed to have moved again, and didn’t appear to still be in the creek. Scientists say they think the whale is looking healthier than before, which may be why it is on the move.

“I’m very deeply concerned about her, said whale watching enthusiast Jennifer Erlichman. “Not just, as one of her species, which is rare and special, but also the fact that our community has really pulled together to look out for her.”

Allie even has her own Facebook page. It’s not known where the whale went, not sure where it’ll show up next, but one thing is sure. Allie has a vocal fan club.

