MORGAN HILL (KPIX 5) — A mountain lion’s visit to a Morgan Hill home over the weekend was caught on the homeowner’s surveillance camera.

It happened on Armsby Lane in a rural neighborhood southwest of town early Sunday morning. The video was taken at 2:35 a.m. when he, his wife and visiting grandkids were sleeping.

Curt Layton put up cameras outside of his home for safety’s sake, but never guessed the biggest potential intruder wouldn’t have two feet but four very large paws.

“I expect it and I was hoping to catch one on camera at some point – just not necessarily at the front door,” Layton told KPIX 5.

The mountain lion was likely hungry and hunting for deer, but seemingly distracted by the backyard.

“I’m guessing it came down the hillside to my right here and then checked out the backside of the house, where the BBQ is,” said Layton, who has lived in these hills and canyons for 20 years.

He knows there are big cats on the prowl. His neighbors even have their goats penned up in electric fencing to keep the predators away.

While Layton doesn’t have goats, he does have Darcy, a 12-pound dog who likes to chase deer and didn’t like our camera. She often has to be let out in the middle of the night.

“One thing we’ve done is take a flashlight to make a little more noise as we come out late at night,” Layton said.