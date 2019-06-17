UNION CITY (CBS SF) – Authorities are at the scene of a home in Union City Monday evening where an explosion reportedly injured two people.
The explosion inside the home blew out the front windows. While details are sketchy, KPIX has learned firefighters rushed to the scene on Elizabeth Way at around 8 p.m. Monday night.
Neighbors told KPIX they heard one loud boom that shook the ground. They said it felt like a mini earthquake.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad and Union City police were seen at the home investigating the incident.
Neighbors also said two people were taken to the hospital and one person was treated and released.
Authorities have not confirmed the injuries or offered any details about the cause of the explosion.