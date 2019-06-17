UNION CITY (CBS SF) – Authorities are at the scene of a home in Union City Monday evening where an explosion reportedly injured two people.

The explosion inside the home blew out the front windows. While initial details were sketchy, KPIX learned firefighters rushed to the scene on Elizabeth Way at around 8 p.m. Monday night.

Neighbors told KPIX they heard one loud boom that shook the ground. They said it felt like a mini earthquake.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad and Union City police were seen at the home investigating the incident.

Alameda County Fire Department Division Chief Allan Evans confirmed that when units arrived after the explosion was reported, a man was found walking outside the house with burns. He was transported to a burn center in Santa Clara for treatment.

A second male victim was also found inside the home with more minor injuries.

Evans said that the explosion was caused by a leaking canister of gas that found an ignition source. He said that in addition to windows being shattered, the house sustained significant damage.