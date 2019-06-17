Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – A “hazardous materials incident” has prompted the closure of an intersection in Vacaville on Monday morning, police said.
Vacaville police wrote on Twitter at 9:19 a.m. about the incident in the area of Peabody Road and Alamo Drive.
The intersection is expected to remain closed for several hours. Police did not specify what hazardous materials are involved in the incident but said it does not pose any health concerns to people in the area.
