OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Max Harris, one of two men blamed for the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire that killed 36 people two years ago will get a chance to testify in court.
Harris is scheduled to take the witness stand Monday.
- COMPLETE COVERAGE: Deadly Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire
He faces involuntary manslaughter charges along with Derick Almena, who is accused of illegally converting the warehouse into an artist live-work space where the fire broke out in December 2016.
Harris is accused of collecting rent and booking unpermitted concerts at the warehouse.
Both men pleaded no contest to 36 counts of manslaughter last summer, but a judge scuttled the plea deal after victims’ families objected to the sentences as too lenient.
Harris’ lawyers say he was made a scapegoat for the tragedy.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.