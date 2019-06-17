  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Derick Almena, Ghost Ship, Ghost Ship Fire, Max harris, Oakland, Oakland news


OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Max Harris, one of two men blamed for the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire that killed 36 people two years ago will get a chance to testify in court.

Harris is scheduled to take the witness stand Monday.

He faces involuntary manslaughter charges along with Derick Almena, who is accused of illegally converting the warehouse into an artist live-work space where the fire broke out in December 2016.

Harris is accused of collecting rent and booking unpermitted concerts at the warehouse.

Both men pleaded no contest to 36 counts of manslaughter last summer, but a judge scuttled the plea deal after victims’ families objected to the sentences as too lenient.

Harris’ lawyers say he was made a scapegoat for the tragedy.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s