



This is the 49th Annual LGBT Pride Parade and Celebration. The theme for 2019 is Generations of Resistance. This theme is not only a nod to the 50th commemoration of the Stonewall Riots, but also to those at Compton’s Cafeteria who stood up against police brutality in 1966, and the decades of LGBTQ+ activism, creativity, and advocacy born right here in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO LGBTQ PRIDE PARADE and MARCH

Sunday, June 30, starting at 10:30 AM

Along Market Street, from Embarcadero to Civic Center

(Beale to Eighth Streets)

More than 280 contingents, including community groups, affinity organizations, city agencies, local businesses, and corporate groups will comprise the annual procession down Market Street. A list of Parade contingents, listed alphabetically, will be available by June 20 at sfpride.org/parade.

Crowds estimated at 100,000 will be on hand to cheer on 50,000+ marchers as well as dozens of floats.

The parade will be livestreamed online at kpix.com/live, beginning at 10:30am Sunday June 29. A highlights show will air on Saturday July 6 on KPIX and KBCW. More information at sfpride.org/broadcast.

GRANDSTAND TICKETS & ACCESSIBILITY SEATING

The grandstands, located at United Nations Plaza, are the perfect place to enjoy the parade. The Civic Center Muni/ BART station is right next to the entrance to the grandstands. Tickets are $42.50 in advance at sfpride.org or $45 at the entrance on the morning of the parade. Tickets are available on a sliding scale to those with financial hardship. Accessibility seating is also available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing and the differently-abled at the grandstands. Seating is on a first-come, first- served basis and begins at 9:30 a.m.

SAN FRANCISCO LGBT PRIDE CELEBRATION and RALLY

Saturday, June 29, 12:00 Noon to 6:00 PM

Sunday, June 30, 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Civic Center Plaza and surrounding neighborhood

The Main Stage sits at the steps of majestic City Hall in Civic Center Plaza. Over two exciting days, June 29 and 30, San Francisco Pride will feature local, national and international touring acts, community organizations, and engaging thought leaders.

Main Stage Performers include: Afrocuban sensation Amara La Negra, Brazilian drag superstar Pabllo Vittar, gay rapper Big Dipper, new wave rockers Book of Love, Pansy Division, the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, and more!

The full and updated lineup can be found at sfpride.org/main-stage .

Main Stage Speakers include: Kristin Beck, retired US Navy Seal and transgender activist, Sophia Andary of Women’s March San Francisco, Larkin Street Youth Services, Kelley Cutler of Coalition on Homelessness, elected officials including Mayor London N. Breed, and more.

The full and updated lineup can be found at sfpride.org/main-stage.

In addition, the Celebration and Rally features over twenty community-programmed stages and gathering venues, such as the Women’s Stage, the SF Soul of Pride African Diaspora Stage, Urban Global Village, the OFC LGBTQ Family Garden, Indie Oasis, the Don Julio Latin Stage, Leather Alley, and Faerie Freedom Village.

A full listing can be found at http://www.sfpride.org/stages.

$1 -5 DONATION AT THE GATE

San Francisco Pride is a 501c3 non-profit organization. We ask everyone to make a $1 to $5 donation at the entry gate. These generous donations from the general public and the investment of our Membership assist SF Pride in partially funding over 20 community-produced stages and venues at the Celebration.

ENTRY SCREENING

Everyone entering the Celebration will be subject to screening. The list of items which are prohibited can be found at sfpride.org/celebration.

EXHIBITORS & FOOD

More than 200 exhibitors feature a wide variety of artists, local and national businesses, nonprofits, artisans, and food and beverage vendors.

BEVERAGES

Throughout the site, you’ll find a variety of Official Beverage Booths featuring water, and soda for all attendees, and beer, wine and cocktails for those over 21 years of age. Alcohol not purchased from one of our Official Beverage Booths is not permitted on the Celebration site. We encourage everyone to drink responsibly and remember to stay hydrated. The Castro Country Club Sober Stage, located on United Nations Plaza, offers a drug and alcohol-free zone on Sunday, June 30th.

ACCESSIBILITY

Accessibility seating and ASL interpretation are provided at the Main Stage and other stages throughout the event. More information can be found online at http://www.sfpride.org/stages and at the SF Pride Information Booth, in Civic Center Plaza.

OTHER EVENTS

Trans March: June 28; Mission Dolores Park, S.F.; transmarch.org

San Francisco Dyke March: 5 p.m. June 29; Mission Dolores Park, S.F.; thedykemarch.org

The Pink Triangle: Volunteers are welcome to help install the Pink Triangle from 7-10 a.m. June 29, and then take it down from 4:30-8 p.m. June 30. Volunteers are encouraged to bring hammers and gloves and wear long pants, closed-toe shoes and sunscreen. Visitors are also welcome to view the installation located at Twin Peaks, http://www.thepinktriangle.com.

Frameline: The acclaimed LGBTQ film festival runs June 20th-30th at the Castro and other theaters, http://www.frameline.org.

SMOKE-FREE EVENT