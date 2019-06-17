SAN JOSE (BS SF) – A 17-year-old San Jose boy died in a solo-vehicle crash on southbound state Highway 87 in South San Jose early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office as Isauro Angel Reyes, was driving a 2007 BMW 328i on the highway at the Almaden Expressway off-ramp shortly after 6:45 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.

He swerved to the left into a dirt embankment, then across the road into the right shoulder of the off-ramp, according to the CHP. The car then flew into the air, struck the right sound wall, rolled over and landed back on its wheels.

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and the exit was closed for about three hours.

