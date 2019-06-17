(CBS SF) — On the day the city of Toronto hosted a parade and rally to celebrate their NBA Champions, the Raptors and their fans received congratulations Monday from their vanquished opponents in the NBA Finals.
The Golden State Warriors took out a full page ad in Monday’s Toronto Star to salute the new champs, featuring an image of Warriors star and former Toronto resident Stephen Curry hugging Raptors star Kyle Lowry moments after the end of finals Game 6 at Oracle Arena.
“The Golden State Warriors congratulate the Toronto Raptors on their historic achievement and bringing the 2019 NBA championship to the City of Toronto,” the ad reads.
It’s estimated that between 1 and 2 million people crammed Toronto streets Monday to see the NBA champs during a victory parade and rally at Nathan Phillips Square city center.