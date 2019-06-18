Filed Under:Bomb Squad, Crime, Crossman Avenue, Evacuation, Office, Santa Clara County, Sunnyvale, Suspicious Package

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Workers have been evacuated from a building in Sunnyvale Tuesday evening after a suspicious package was reported to authorities.

Santa Clara County Bomb Squad and Sunnyvale police are on scene at a building on the 1200 block Crossman Avenue in Sunnyvale.

Sunnyvale police confirm they are investigating a suspicious package. That street is home to tech companies, including a Google building.

KPIX has a reporter headed to the scene and will provide updates as new information is made available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s