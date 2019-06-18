Comments
SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Workers have been evacuated from a building in Sunnyvale Tuesday evening after a suspicious package was reported to authorities.
Santa Clara County Bomb Squad and Sunnyvale police are on scene at a building on the 1200 block Crossman Avenue in Sunnyvale.
Sunnyvale police confirm they are investigating a suspicious package. That street is home to tech companies, including a Google building.
