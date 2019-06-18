SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART announced the launch on Monday of a program that lets riders who carpool to certain stations pay for their parking spots through the transit agency’s app.

Carpoolers at the Dublin/Pleasanton, Orinda, Antioch, and Warm Springs stations will be able to pay for parking through the official BART app and park in the permit section of the lot.

BART officials said they will test the new program at the four stations before rolling it out to others later in the year. The agency also plans to extend the app parking payment to all riders in the future.

The app accepts credit cards, debit cards, Venmo and PayPal.

BART will verify carpoolers who pay through the app by requiring both riders in the carpool to enter through the fare gates.

Other carpool programs BART previously ran will end and parking lots formerly designated for carpoolers will be converted into permit spaces, according to BART.

“This new program modernizes the payment process, something our riders have been asking for, and incentivizes riders to carpool by giving them access to permit parking areas, helping free up parking spaces for others,” BART board vice president Rebecca Saltzman said in a news release.

“Carpooling to BART takes cars off the road, helping keep our region moving while also reducing emissions. About 5 percent of our riders carpool to BART and we want to encourage others to try it and then make it a part of their daily routine,” Saltzman said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.