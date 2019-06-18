SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating reports of possible shots fired on southbound Interstate Highway 680 and King Road, according to officials.
The caller reported that a window of their vehicle was broken and a passenger inside the car got some minor injuries from the broken glass, Officer Ross Lee of CHP San Jose said.
CHP is meeting with the party at a spot off the interstate as they try to determine what happened. CHP is not saying whether shots were fired or not Tuesday evening.
I-680 remains open with no lanes closed. No other details were immediately available.
This incident comes less than 24 hours after a deadly shooting killed a 33-year-old man on the same freeway. Matthew Rios was killed Monday evening on I-680 in Milpitas.
California Highway Patrol officers responded to northbound Highway 680 north of Landess Avenue at about 10 p.m. to find a vehicle in the center median.
Rios was inside the vehicle and appeared to have been shot, according to CHP Officer Ross Lee. Attempts to revive Rios were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at the scene.