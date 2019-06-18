Filed Under:Burglary, Hayward, Oakland, Police, Shooting

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — One man was in custody early Tuesday and an intense search was underway for a second after burglary suspects opened fire on Hayward police and then were pursued into an Oakland neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident began with a reported burglary near Cabot Blvd and Winton at 12:30 a.m.

Arriving officers confronted the suspects, who opened fire as they fled the scene, setting into motion a chase that ended at Bancroft Avenue and 108th on the San Leandro-Oakland border.

Both suspects attempted to flee on foot. One suspect had been taken into custody and a search was underway for the second.

No officers or residents were injured in the incident.

