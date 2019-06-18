  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A hit-and-run on the Treasure Island off-ramp from the lower deck of the Bay Bridge Tuesday morning created a traffic jam on the way out of San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A driver traveling east on Interstate Highway 80 around 7:20 a.m. got hit from behind, lost control, and flew into impact attenuation barrels, CHP spokesman Officer Bert Diaz.

Three lanes on the bridge were initially closed along with the off-ramp, and the left two lanes remained closed until about 10:10 a.m.

The driver who crashed into the barrels suffered minor injuries but did not require transport to a hospital, Diaz said.

He said there is no information immediately available about the hit-and-run suspect.

 

