Festival organizer Mark Ribak talks to Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about this year’s lineup at the 10th Annual Burger Boogaloo At Oakland’s Mosswood Park, happening July 6-7. For tickets and information go to burgerboogaloo.com
