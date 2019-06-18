When it comes to dermatology, melanin makes a huge difference. BR’s Betty Yu shows us a new clinic at UCSF that specializes in treating patients with dark skin.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.