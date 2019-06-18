By Betty Yu
Filed Under:African American, Black Renaissance, Dark Skin Clinic, Dermatology, Health, Medicine, UCSF

When it comes to dermatology, melanin makes a huge difference. BR’s Betty Yu shows us a new clinic at UCSF that specializes in treating patients with dark skin.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s