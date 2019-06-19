



LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Here’s a sobering thought. As we shift into the summer driving season, nearly seven out of 10 Americans say it’s “unlikely” police will stop someone for driving while under the influence of marijuana.

Here’s an even more disturbing prospect: They’re probably right.

In the last month, almost 15 million drivers got behind the wheel of a car within an hour after using marijuana.

Unlike a breathalyzer test for alcohol, only a blood test can actually measure THC impairment.

The study also found that in the last 30 days almost 15 million drivers have gotten behind the wheel of a car within an hour of smoking, injecting or covering themselves with a marijuana product. That can be as bad — or even worse — than driving while intoxicated or texting on a cell phone, because the drug’s effects usually last up to four hours.

