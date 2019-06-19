Comments
FREMONT (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday in a hit-and-run collision on the southbound Highway 680 off-ramp to Mission Blvd in Fremont, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol was called to the scene by Fremont police around 6:30 a.m.
About an hour later, Fremont police wrote on Twitter that the closure of the off-ramp and westbound Mission Boulevard at Brown Road was related to a hit-and-run investigation.
The motorcyclist was taken to a trauma center, but succumbed to his injuries. Fremont police believe the victim was a San Jose man in his 20’s. The registered owner of vehicle and second person were cooperating with investigators.
The road could be closed until midday, according to police.