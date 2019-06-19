PLEASANTON (CBS SF) – A Pleasanton man was sentenced in federal court in Oakland Tuesday to more than 25 years in prison for enticing a 14-year-old British girl online, traveling to the United Kingdom to meet her and sexually abusing her in 2014.

David Telles, 43, was convicted by a jury in the court of U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in October of three counts: online enticement of a minor, traveling abroad to engage in illegal sexual conduct, and engaging in illegal sexual conduct in a foreign country.

White sentenced Telles to 25 years and two months in prison and ordered him to serve 15 years of supervised release after completion of his term.

According to prosecution documents, Telles enticed the girl during the spring of 2014 through the use of an online game, social media and his cell phone, telling her she was his girlfriend and he wanted to marry her.

He flew from Oakland to London on June 14, 2014, met the victim in southwest England the next day and sexually abused her in two different hotels for two days before being arrested outside a pub in the city of Exeter on June 17.

Telles was initially prosecuted in the United Kingdom and served more than two years of a six-year sentence there before he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Oakland in 2016 and deported to the United States to face the federal charges.

U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Abraham Simmons said in a statement, “The Internet brings increased risks to us all and makes some of our most vulnerable citizens even more susceptible to crime. This office will continue to use its resources to bring to justice those who would prey on the most vulnerable in our society.”

