Filed Under:officer involved shooting, Officers Down, Sacramento News, Sacramento Police


SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/CBS13) — Sacramento police and multiple agencies have surrounded a home with an armed subject inside after reports of an officer downed, police said on Wednesday evening.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department originally said they were assisting Sacramento police with an officer-involved shooting in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue.

Sacramento Police said a subject armed with a gun was firing in the area.

 

According to CBS Sacramento, officers arrived at UC Davis Medical Center in downtown Sacramento after reports surfaced that an officer had been shot. Police did not say who was transported to the hospital as of 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: CBS SACRAMENTO

