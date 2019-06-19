Oakland Eats: MeloMelo Kava Bar Expanding To Oakland, Bissap Baobab ReopensIn this edition: Grand Lake adds a kava bar with a floor-to-ceiling living wall, Downtown Oakland's Senegalese restaurant reopens and a diner is set to share tables with a Downtown coworking space.

Windmill Coffee House Makes Downtown Berkeley DebutA new spot to score juice, smoothies, coffee, tea and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 2131 Durant Ave. in Downtown Berkeley, the new addition is called Windmill Coffee House.

Bay Area Weekend Events To Consider - May 31Need ideas for your weekend? Check out one of these fairs and festivals on the weekend of May 31.

Oakland's Top 4 Cantonese Food SpotsHoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Cantonese spots around Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

SF Eats: The Brick Yard Shutters In Cow Hollow, Free Mother's Day SandwichesIn this edition: a Cow Hollow sports bar shuts down, moms get free sandwiches at Ike's, and Ocean Beach gets a new breakfast option.

SF Weekend: Mother's Day Mercantile, SF Rose Show, Dog-Friendly 'Pup Crawl'