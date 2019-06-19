Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/CBS13) — Sacramento police and multiple agencies have surrounded a home with an armed subject inside after the person shot and injured a police officer, police said on Wednesday evening.
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department originally said they were assisting Sacramento police with an officer-involved shooting in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue.
Sacramento Police said a subject armed with a rifle was firing in the area and inside the home.
According to CBS Sacramento, officers arrived at UC Davis Medical Center in downtown Sacramento after reports surfaced that the female officer had been shot.
CBS Sacramento also reports that police are still barricaded outside the suspect house with guns drawn.
