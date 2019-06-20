By Dave Pehling
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Bottom of the Hill’s regular Subliminal Sunday BBQ hosts a trio of bands this weekend topped by SF noise-punk crew Frisco.
Frisco is latest band project of a local crew of punk and metal veterans that first came together in 2017. The line-up includes singer Bob McDonald and guitarist Andy Oglesby of sadly defunct SF post-punk outfit Hank IV, ex-Acid King/Altamont drummer Joey Osbourne and former Lost Goat guitarist Eric Peterson with bassist Jason Ricci rounding out the quintet.
Taking a decidedly different direction than one might expect of a band featuring a pair of heavyweight metal musicians, Frisco explores a hard-swinging style of knotty noise punk topped by McDonald’s tuneful, manic vocals that split the difference between PiL-era John Lydon and the lurching unpredictability of Scratch Acid/The Jesus Lizard frontman David Yow. The group has become a regular attraction in Bay Area clubs, supporting such notable acts as Red Fang, Big Business and Qui.
The band plays tunes from its debut album Love Songs for Phantom Limbs released earlier this year on Valley King Records when it headlines this Sunday afternoon show at the Bottom of the Hill. Sponsored by Iron Man Moving and local show promoter and design company Subliminal SF, the early show provides free barbecue for attendees in addition to featuring local act Highwinds and the debut performance of Theya, a new group featuring members of Wifey, Turbonegra, Grannies, Serpents of Dawn and Brume.
Frisco
Sunday, June 23, 2 p.m. $10
The Bottom of the Hill