AUSTIN, Texas (CBS / AP) — Texas officials are raising concerns over Rapid DNA analysis that has been used to identify wildfire victims in Northern California and verify family connections on the U.S.-Mexico border.
A state board asked a growing government provider of Rapid DNA equipment to halt any projects in the state amid worries that criminal cases were potentially jeopardized. That’s according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.
Texas officials say ANDE failed to partner with prosecutors while evidence was run on its machines, putting the integrity of some Houston cases at risk.
The company, Colorado-based ANDE, has been involved in several high-profile Rapid DNA projects nationwide in recent months.
After the Camp Fire tore ripped through the Northern California town of Paradise late last year, ANDE provided equipment to authorities near the fire zone in an effort to identify victims.
An ANDE spokeswoman says no issues have been raised about the company’s equipment and that how evidence is handled is up to law enforcement.
