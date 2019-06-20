SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Bus and light rail operators with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority have moved one step closer to a potential strike.

Early Thursday morning, the union announced members rejected what the transit agency has called its final offer.

The VTA and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 have been in talks since last August to finalize a new labor contact. They’ve reached 37 tentative agreements, but the two groups have been tied up over a wage increase and the VTA’s push for union members to begin making larger contributions toward their pensions.

About 1,300 “classic employees” in the union currently pay 1.9 percent of their gross salary toward a 6 percent employee pension contribution, according to VTA spokeswoman Brandi Childress, and VTA pays the remainder. Non-union employees pay the full employee contribution, and any employees hired after 2016 also pay the full amount.

VTA has offered a 3.1 percent lump sum of each employee’s salary over the next three years to transition the classic employees into increasing their contribution to 5 percent, but this lump sum will only offset the first year of increased expenses for union workers.

Childress said the state government could then implement a “cooling period” and push the two parties to return to the table. Workers are also required to give a 72-hour notice for any work stoppage. If a strike does happen, it could take place as early as the first week of July.

