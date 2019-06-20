  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:San Anselmo, Standoff

SAN ANSELMO (CBS SF) –  A man who barricaded himself with a knife inside of a room in a San Anselmo home Wednesday night has been taken into custody Thursday morning after a standoff that lasted several hours, according to the Central Marin Police Authority.

The man used furniture to block the door of the room at the home in the 200 block of Butterfield Road around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday after his roommate called police alleging that the suspect vandalized his vehicle, police Lt. Mike Legan said.

Officers issued a shelter-in-place order and closed roads in the neighboring area.

Marin County authorities on the scene of a standoff with a suspect at a home in San Anselmo, June 20, 2019. (CBS)

Marin County authorities on the scene of a standoff with a suspect at a home in San Anselmo, June 20, 2019. (CBS)

Police then sent out an advisory shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday saying the suspect had been taken into custody and that all roads in the area had reopened.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s