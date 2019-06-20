SAN ANSELMO (CBS SF) – A man who barricaded himself with a knife inside of a room in a San Anselmo home Wednesday night has been taken into custody Thursday morning after a standoff that lasted several hours, according to the Central Marin Police Authority.
The man used furniture to block the door of the room at the home in the 200 block of Butterfield Road around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday after his roommate called police alleging that the suspect vandalized his vehicle, police Lt. Mike Legan said.
Officers issued a shelter-in-place order and closed roads in the neighboring area.
Police then sent out an advisory shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday saying the suspect had been taken into custody and that all roads in the area had reopened.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
