APTOS (KPIX 5) — A man suspected of breaking into a home was hospitalized early Thursday morning after being shot multiple times by an Aptos resident, Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputies reported.
Deputies responded to a home on Cedar Street in unincorporated Santa Cruz County at about 3:38 a.m. to reports of the break-in. The resident had fired multiple shots at the suspect, hitting him several times.
The suspect was given aid at the scene and taken to a Bay Area trauma center, according to deputies. An investigation found no relationship between the resident and the suspect.
The shooting is under investigation and deputies are searching for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Jacob Ainsworth at (831) 454-7635.