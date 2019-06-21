SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges with the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office against the suspect arrested in connection with two homicides that occurred this week in unincorporated San Mateo County.

The sheriff’s office has filed charges against Malik Dosouqi, 26, of Pacifica, that include two counts of murder, two counts of use of a deadly weapon, two counts of infliction of great bodily injury and two counts of special circumstances.

Dosouqi was arrested in connection with the stabbing deaths of 31-year-old John Sione Pekipaki and 32-year-old Abdulmalek Nasher.

The men were killed this week on a stretch of Skyline Boulevard in unincorporated San Mateo County.

On Monday at 11:09 p.m., a deputy found Nasher’s body in a dirt area west of Skyline Boulevard just north of Reids Roost Road.

On Tuesday at 11 p.m., patrol deputies returned to the scene to search for additional evidence, and at 11:55 p.m., the deputies heard someone calling for help.

They found Pekipaki lying on the ground in a turnout off Skyline Boulevard with stab wounds.

They also saw a man, later identified as Dosouqi, driving away.

A deputy shot at the oncoming vehicle moving toward Pekipaki and other deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dosouqi drove his vehicle off the roadway and into a ditch.

He was taken into custody and treated for a laceration to his arm.

He was not shot during the incident.

Investigators suspected both stabbings could be connected since both victims were stabbed in the same area.

