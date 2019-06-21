Comments
(CBS)
RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Richmond police confirmed to KPIX that five people were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday evening.
The shooting occurred in the 700 block of 14th Street at around 6:30 p.m. Police tell KPIX that a lone shooter is believed responsible.
The five people struck are expected to recover and several of them drove themselves to the hospital, police said. Richmond police said they were conducting interviews but gave no suspect description or description the shooter’s vehicle.