SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A driver in downtown San Francisco escaped injury after another driver reportedly fired shots at the victim’s car early Friday morning, according to police.
The incident happened around 5:10 a.m. in the 800 block of Leavenworth, police said.
A driver reportedly pulled up to the victim’s vehicle and fired one shot at the victim’s vehicle. The suspect driver then fled, police said.
The victim, a 49-year-old man, was not injured. His car, however, sustained damage to both the driver and passenger doors, according to police.
Police did not provide a description of the suspected driver.
