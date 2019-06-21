  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A driver in downtown San Francisco escaped injury after another driver reportedly fired shots at the victim’s car early Friday morning, according to police.

The incident happened around 5:10 a.m. in the 800 block of Leavenworth, police said.

A driver reportedly pulled up to the victim’s vehicle and fired one shot at the victim’s vehicle. The suspect driver then fled, police said.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was not injured. His car, however, sustained damage to both the driver and passenger doors, according to police.

Police did not provide a description of the suspected driver.

