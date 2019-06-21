SACRAMENTO (AP) — California prosecutors have filed a murder charge alleging that a Sacramento man used an illegal assault rifle to kill a rookie police officer.
The charge filed Friday by the Sacramento County district attorney includes special circumstances that could subject 45-year-old Adel Sambrano Ramos to the death penalty.
However, that decision is months away and Gov. Gavin Newsom has imposed a moratorium on executions.
Sacramento police say officers on a domestic violence call Wednesday were helping an unnamed woman clear out her belongings from Ramos’ home when he opened fire with a rifle, fatally wounding Officer Tara O’Sullivan.
He’s also charged with the attempted murder of another officer.
Public defender Norm Dawson says he met briefly with Ramos but can’t comment until he receives more details in the case.