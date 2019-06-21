PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Scamp the Tramp won the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest Friday evening at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, fair officials said.

“Scamp defines ugly with cute, winning all of our hearts,” long-time returning judge Kerry Sanders, an NBC News correspondent, said in a statement.

Scamp was rescued in 2014 from the streets of Compton by Yvonne Morones, who fair organizers said saved him when he was near his last hour of life.

Morones knew she made the right choice when on her way home with him in the car, he bobbed his head to Bob Marley’s “One Love.”

Morones and Scamp will appear on NBC’s Today Show in New York on Monday at 8 a.m. Pacific time.

Morones won a trophy, $1,500 and a matching contribution of the same amount that will be split among the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Compassion Without Borders and one other group.

Scamp competed against 18 others dogs. Most were adopted and/or rescued. Wild Thang took second place, followed by Tostito, who also won the Spirit Award.

While the contest crowns the ugliest dog, it really advocates for the admiration of all animals and the benefits of adopting.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed