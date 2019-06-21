



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday it will not charge two police officers for killing a young man during a shootout inside an Excelsior District barbershop in 2018.

An investigation by the district attorney’s Independent Investigations Bureau into the March 21, 2018 shooting, which killed 21-year-old Jehad Eid and wounded three other bystanders, one of which was a juvenile, found that the officers acted in self-defense or in defense of others, prosecutors said.

The shooting at the Amazon Barber Shop at 949 Geneva Ave. unfolded when family members told police that an armed Eid was threatening them, police said.

When officers arrived, they entered the crowded shop where Eid was at and Eid reportedly shot at them first, according to police.

Two police officers identified as Kevin Endo and Tess Casey then fired back, striking Eid numerous times. Eid was taken to the hospital where he died.

In addition to the injuries to the three bystanders, Endo suffered a gunshot wound to his leg when Eid allegedly shot at him.

Back in December 2018, Eid’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against the city for the shooting.

The suit, which names the city, the Police Department and Chief William Scott as plaintiffs, alleges officers Endo and Casey “used excessive and unnecessary force … because they lacked reasonable cause to believe that he posed a threat.”

In addition to releasing their findings on the Eid case, prosecutors on Thursday also released their findings on two separate in-custody death cases.

Regarding the Jan. 21, 2016 death of Jeremy Andrews, the medical examiner found that his death was accidental, stemming from a lethal cardiac arrhythmia due to acute methamphetamine intoxication.

Because of the medical examiner’s ruling and the “lack of sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any officer was engaged in criminal conduct leading to Mr. Andrews’ death,” prosecutors found that no criminal charges were warranted.

On Jan. 13, 2016, Andrews was taken into custody after he was found walking in and out of traffic near 14th Avenue and Fulton Street. When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found he had no pulse, wasn’t breathing and he died eight days later.

Also, prosecutors cleared sheriff’s deputies in the May 23, 2018 in-custody death of Kyle Budner inside a San Francisco jail. The medical examiner found that he died of natural causes.

In addition to the finding, the district attorney’s IIB determined there was no evidence to suggest that deputies at the jail committed any criminal misconduct.

Andrews’ cellmate found him unresponsive and notified deputies, who then found him lying on his side in a fetal position.

Although deputies pulled him from his bed and medical crews at the jail tried to revive him, he was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

