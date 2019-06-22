SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A toddler died after allegedly jumping out of a car and getting hit by a passing pick-up truck, Saturday morning, according to San Jose police.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. at a business located on the corner of South 24th and East Santa Clara Street, in San Jose.

According to the preliminary investigation, the boy’s mother was walking into a business, when he jumped from the car and was struck by a driver traveling through the lot in a Nissan pick-up. The driver immediately stopped and transported the child and his mother to Regional Medical Center, in San Jose.

Police said the child was later transported to Stanford Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No word on the identity of the child.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective John Tompkins of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.