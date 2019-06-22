



REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — More than 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized from a Redwood City home this week, police said.

Three men were arrested after the cache was discovered Thursday when detectives were following up on another case at a home in the 3500 block of Hoover Street, according to Redwood City police.

When detectives spotted illegal fireworks at the house, several people tried to get away but were detained. After getting a search warrant, police found more than 1,000 pounds of fireworks in the home and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad assisted with collection, storage and disposal.

The quantity and type of fireworks found at the home presented a public safety hazard to residents in the area, the Friendly Acres neighborhood near Highway 101 and Marsh Road, police said.

Jesus Miguel Cuevas, 18, of Redwood City was taken into custody on suspicion of felony possession of dangerous fireworks in excess of 100 pounds, and misdemeanor sale of dangerous fireworks. Cuevas was booked into San Mateo County jail.

Two other suspects, Francisco Alberto Garibay, 21, and Jesus Garibay, 22, both of South San Francisco, were each cited on a misdemeanor violation of sale of dangerous fireworks and released.

All fireworks are illegal in Redwood City and possession and use of them can carry fines of up to $50,000 and substantial jail time.

Anyone with information related to the fireworks seizure is asked to contact Sgt. Russ Felker at (650) 780-7627.

Persons with information about the case or any other case who wish to remain anonymous may leave messages at 1-800-222-TIPS or send the information online at http://www.BayareaCrimestoppers.org.

